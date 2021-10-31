Watch Harry Styles Channel His Inner Dorothy For Harryween

Harry Styles brought out his inner Judy Garland for a show at New York's Madison Square Garden last night (October 30th).

The show was dubbed Harryween, with fans from across America and beyond dressing up for the occasion.

The pop icon brought out all the stops, and surprised onlookers with his Harryween costume - and his performance.

Yep, Harry Styles dressed up as Dorothy from the Wizard Of Oz, singing 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' while clutching the Pride flag.

The crowd - suitably - went wild.

