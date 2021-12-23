Watch Halle Bailey Cover Radiohead's 'Creep'

Halle Bailey has shared an intimate take on Radiohead's 'Creep'.

The American artist has a habit of uploading neat covers on TikTok, delighting fans with her take on the original source material.

Equipped only with a guitar, Halle Bailey has covered songs by SZA, Coldplay, and SWV in the past.

'Creep' was seemingly stuck "in my head all day" she writes, before adding: "I had to sing it to get it out!"

A stripped down version, Halle floats over the lyrics - "your skin makes me cry" - inverting the original to add an R&B touch.

A neat pre-Christmas gift for fans, you can check it out below.

@hallebailey my version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out ! ♬ original sound - halle

- - -