Watch Halle Bailey Cover Radiohead's 'Creep'

Halle Bailey has shared an intimate take on Radiohead's 'Creep'.
The American artist has a habit of uploading neat covers on TikTok, delighting fans with her take on the original source material.
Equipped only with a guitar, Halle Bailey has covered songs by SZA, Coldplay, and SWV in the past.
'Creep' was seemingly stuck "in my head all day" she writes, before adding: "I had to sing it to get it out!"
A stripped down version, Halle floats over the lyrics - "your skin makes me cry" - inverting the original to add an R&B touch.
A neat pre-Christmas gift for fans, you can check it out below.
