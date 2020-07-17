Watch Goan Dogs Blast Through 'Shut Up'

Goan Dogs have handed a new performance clip to Clash, featuring their new single 'Shut Up'.

The Bristol indie pop outfit have a neat line in self-deprecating lyricism, with their new song addressing their inner demons.

Out now, 'Shut Up' is an ebullient guitar pop wonder, opening with that repeated command before collapsing into something quite subtle indeed.

Say the band...

"'SHUT UP' is about trying to silence the negative voices in your head - the ones that tell you you’re not good enough and that you should leave the party, then follow you home and make you wonder why you ever do anything at all. We should all tell that voice to shut up but sometimes it’s impossible, and all you can do is play a slap bass riff over it instead."

We've nabbed this wicked live cut, with Goan Dogs blasting through the song in the studio.

As close as we'll get to a full live show, 'Shut Up' is given a new, refreshing form of potency.

Check out the video below.

