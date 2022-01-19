Watch George Martin Reflect On Signing The Beatles

Watch George Martin reminisce about signing The Beatles in this newly shared clip.

The adorable video features the producer discussing his initial meeting with The Fab Four, telling his grand-daughter about his first impressions.

Famously, The Beatles struggled to gain an in-road into the music industry, suffering a number of initial rejections.

But George Martin saw something in the group, and this intimate anecdote reveals much about the producer's relationship with the group.

At one point he says: “I figured if I like them this much other people might too...”

A tender moment, it was unearthed and shared online by his son Giles Martin, who is himself a producer, and extensively involved with The Beatles' legacy.

George Martin passed away in 2016 - much missed, this clip exemplifies the genial, schoolmaster identity so many fans ascribe to his world-changing stint in the studio alongside The Beatles.

Watch the clip below.

