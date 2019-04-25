Watch Fontaines DC Perform On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fontaines D.C. smashed the merry hell out of their slot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

The Dublin band crash-landed on the UK charts with debut album 'Dogrel', racing into the Top 10.

The group's live shows have a rare intensity, and they took this on to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for two fantastic performances.

Playing 'Boys In The Better Land' on the show, Fontaines D.C. added 'Liberty Bell' for online audiences.

It's pretty damn fantastic.

