Watch Flyte Perform 'Losing You' In A Forest

Flyte needed to get away.

Travelling to a remote spot in Yorkshire, the band were determined to shoot a performance clip.

Work on their new album is ongoing, they thought, so the band plotted an escape to the countryside.

In the end, it didn't quite work as planned - but what they ended up achieving eclipsed their wildest ambitions.

Shooting a new version of tender lament 'Losing You' in a forest clearing, the final clip is exquisite, a beautiful endeavour that pulls on the heartstrings.

Frontman Will Taylor explains...

We’d gone with a film crew up to a remote spot in Yorkshire. The plan was to play a live version of 'Losing You' in this beautiful clearing with the sun going down. But when the moment came, the sky was dark and it was pissing it down with rain. The microphones couldn’t get wet and we were seriously worried about the film crew and the horribly expensive camera we’d managed to borrow.

So right at the last minute we decided we’d move under the trees and record the performance with our iPhone memo apps in our jacket pockets and hope for the best.

Looking back at the footage it’s like a beautiful dream, the rain and the mist makes it feel like a scene out of a Studio Ghibli film. It would have been so boringly beautiful with a golden sunset, thank god for the rain.

And thank God iPhones record such weirdly good audio, ha!

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Cal McIntyre

