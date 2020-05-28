Watch Florence Welch Perform 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Florence Welch has shared a special cover of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.

The singer took part in a special online event, with The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas raising money for Nordoff-Robbins.

More than £300,000 was donated by fans across the globe, with host Nile Rodgers commenting: "I'm very happy to have been able to do this for Nordoff Robbins and that Merck and I were able to bring so many of our artist friends along in support of Nordoff Robbins' important work."

"Thank you to those who gave generously and I hope this continues to bring joy to everyone throughout this holiday season. It’s crucial that we raise as much as possible for Nordoff Robbins to continue to provide music therapy to every who needs it. It truly makes such a difference."

As part of the show Florence Welch sang a festive favourite, delivering a spine-tingling version of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'.

Tune in now.

Watch Florence perform 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' for the @NordoffRobbins1 virtual Christmas concert, which is raising money for the music therapy charity for people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability in the UK. https://t.co/7FZbMD5SFf pic.twitter.com/7qWkjX2iGo — florence welch (@florencemachine) December 16, 2020

Watch The Stars Come Out At Christmas HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.