Watch FKA twigs In Rehearsal For Her 'Cellophane' Video

FKA twigs has shared a new 'Practice' video showing the methodology behind her 'Cellophane' clip.

FKA twigs returned with the bold new single a few weeks ago, subsequently sharing a dramatic full length video.

The performer takes a starring role in the clip, an incredible pole-dancing routine that shows unbelievable core strength alongside her intense creativity.

She commented at the time: “throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn’t work this time. I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. Go deeper. rebuild. Start again.”

Now a new clip has emerged online, with 'Practice' - directed by AnAkA - demonstrating some of the methodologies that lay behind the full video.

FKA twigs wrote online: "Sometimes when I write something that’s really vulnerable like ‘Didn’t I do it for you?/Why don’t I do it for you?’, in the centre of myself, I know that that’s a very human feeling..."

"So when I thought of the video concept to be asking somebody ‘Didn’t I do it for you?’ while doing these amazing tricks on the pole and getting your life – to me, there’s something almost humorous about that. I’m sure other people won’t see it that way but to me it’s sick and it’s funny and it feels powerful.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.