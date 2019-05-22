Watch Erykah Badu, Jill Scott Battle It Out In Full

When neo-soul icons collide...

Earlier this week Erykah Badu and Jill Scott told fans they could battle it out on IG Live.

It was all in good spirits, of course, with the social media platform's split-screen presentation placing two modern music geniuses against one another.

Switching between hits and deep cuts, the pair joked freely, pushing each other higher, with an evident sense of mutual respect running through the performance.

The whole thing ran late into the wee small hours, but the battle has been uploaded in full to YouTube.

No sign of how long it will remain online, so you'd best enjoy it while you can.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.