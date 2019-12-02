Watch Ellie Goulding Rescue A Driver

Ellie Goulding came to the rescue of a driver yesterday (December 16th).

The songwriter was driving through West London when she spotted the incident, which saw a Volkswagen GTi being 'T-Boned' by a Royal Mail truck.

The scene unfolds on Western Avenue, close to the Greenford roundabout, with the Royal Mail driver apparently oblivious.

Passers-by snapped some footage, which saw Ellie Goulding intervene to stop the incident. She later updated fans on Instagram, criticising those who chose to film the crash and "shout abuse" at the Royal Mail driver.

Ellie wrote: "On a side note, I can't believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking the other driver was okay. What on earth."

No one was injured in the incident.

A Royal Mail spokesman added: "We are very concerned about this incident. We sincerely hope that no one was hurt. We are investigating as a matter of urgency."

Watch footage of the incident below.

