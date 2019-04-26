Watch Dyo Serve Her Afro Vibes In A Mystical New Video

Dyo is fast carving out an impressive niche for herself, stepping out from behind the writing desk into some well-deserved lime light.

The British-Nigerian artist is already Ivor Novello nominated, with tracks that have gone multi-platinum. She’s written for the likes of Wiley and Chip, and has just been made Amazon Music’s official face of Afro Vibes: ask Alexa to play the genre and new track ‘Papaya’ will play first.

Now the certified number one Afro Vibes track (at least according to Alexa), featuring Ghanaian artist Lord Afrixana, has accompanying visuals. Dyo is cast in the role of fortune teller, with Afrixana delivering his verse from her crystal ball.

“Papaya is just a fun track, full of so much word play. I wonder if you caught all the puns?” says Dyo of the tune. “Lord Afrixana killed his verse too. It’s a sexy song about releasing your inhibitions.”

The video sees the singer shrouded in hazy smoke, with flickering lights and shadows adding to the mysterious, mystical atmosphere.

The track is a standout moment from her new record 'Dyologue', which also features ‘Go All The Way’ with Mr Eazi and ‘Can’t Buy My Love’ - the addictive single co-produced by Stormzy collaborator Jay Weathers.

“I wanted to put my best foot forward and make good music that people will hopefully enjoy and connect with,” Dyo says. “This EP means so much to me. I’ve put a lot of time and effort, and love and energy into it - it feels like years in the making. I’m finally here putting a body of work out into the world that I feel really proud of.”

Check out her new video now.

