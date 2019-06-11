Watch Drew Davies Take Us On A Timeless Trip

Drew Davies is ready to focus on something close to home.

Having spent the better part of the last decade playing with various bands, working in musical collaborations, writing for other artists and singing in session gigs, he now wants to make music that’s all his own.

His new track ‘Mrs Taylor’ may swoop with anthemic ‘70s gusto big enough to fill an arena - calling to mind the likes of Future Islands and The War On Drugs - and wide, open landscaped visuals, but that belies the smaller, more personal story powering it.

“’Mrs Taylor’ is a song about childhood. Growing up in the South Yorkshire countryside it wasn’t always easy to get around,” Davies explains.

“My oldest friend’s mother Mrs Taylor used to ferry us around a lot and take care of us if we ever got into scrapes. When I learned of her passing I immediately started writing lyrics and music; ‘Mrs Taylor’ was written then and there as an ode to childhood and to those who took care of me in those formative years.”

Mortality and the ups and downs of life may feature lyrically, but the track’s video could be seen as more symbolic: tracing the artist as he walks through far-reaching fields, the hills representing life’s struggles, while aviator shades and jacket nod to a nostalgia for the past.

Check it out now.

