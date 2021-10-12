Watch Drake, Kanye West Perform In The Free Larry Hoover Concert

Drake and Kanye West performed at the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert last night (December 9th).

The rappers settled their long-running feud earlier this year, with Ye inviting Drake to appear at a concert together.

With Kanye West headlining the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the link up fans never expected to see finally came to fruition.

Drake came onstage to perform 'Forever' alongside Ye, the highlight of the benefit concert to raise awareness for Larry Hoover's incarceration and garner support for prison and sentencing reform.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the clips definitely live up to the epic billing - check out a few below.