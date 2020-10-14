Watch David Byrne's American Utopia For Free

David Byrne's American Utopia concert film is available to watch for free tonight (October 14th).

The film is directed by Spike Lee, and focusses on the songwriter's much-lauded Broadway show.

Taking on a highly creative life of its own, American Utopia captures a performance at the Hudson Theatre in New York.

Given a full release, the film is now available to watch for free as part of the 2020 BFI London Film Festival.

Hitting the BFI Player, you simply need to sign up in order to be able to watch the film for free.

Click HERE to get involved.

