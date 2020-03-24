Watch Damon Albarn's Beautiful Isolation Performance

Damon Albarn has shared a new live stream performance clip.

The songwriter's new album 'The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows' lands later this year, a record inspired by Icelandic landscapes.

A proposed tour was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Damon Albarn forced into lockdown.

Joining forces with Boiler Room, the UK artist has presented a new live stream, performing the project solo from his studio.

It's a beautiful watch - there's a sense of longing in his voice, aligned to the perfect simplicity of the set up.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.