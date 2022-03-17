Watch CHVRCHES, The Cure's Robert Smith Unite In London

CHVRCHES were joined by The Cure's Robert Smith at their Brixton Academy show.

Robert Smith is an old pal of the Scottish trio, having collaborated on their 'How Not To Drown' single.

The two paired up at the NME Awards mere weeks ago, and repeated the trick for CHVRCHES' headline show.

Taking place last night - March 16th - the show included Robert Smith assisting CHVRCHES on a cover of 'Just Like Heaven'.

The two played 'How Not To Drown' with Robert Smith then playing guitar on CHVRCHES' singles 'The Mother We Share' and 'Clearest Blue'.

Check out fan footage below.