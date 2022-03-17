Watch CHVRCHES, The Cure's Robert Smith Unite In London

Onstage at Brixton Academy...
Robin Murray
News
17 · 03 · 2022

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 17 · 03 · 2022
0

CHVRCHES were joined by The Cure's Robert Smith at their Brixton Academy show.

Robert Smith is an old pal of the Scottish trio, having collaborated on their 'How Not To Drown' single.

The two paired up at the NME Awards mere weeks ago, and repeated the trick for CHVRCHES' headline show.

Taking place last night - March 16th - the show included Robert Smith assisting CHVRCHES on a cover of 'Just Like Heaven'.

The two played 'How Not To Drown' with Robert Smith then playing guitar on CHVRCHES' singles 'The Mother We Share' and 'Clearest Blue'.

Check out fan footage below.

CHVRCHES
Robert Smith
The Cure
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next