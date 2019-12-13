Watch Christine And The Queens Cover Travis Scott

Christine And The Queens has shared a neat new Travis Scott cover.

The French star is currently self-isolating, but has been broadcasting to fans over Instagram.

Recently linking with Charli XCX, Chris has been on active creative mode since lockdown was announced.

Deciding to cover rap icon Travis Scott, she opted to tackle 'Highest In The Room' on the "morning after 4/20".

Given a multi-lingual "up close and personal treatment", Chris switches to French half-way through the song.

Check out the performance below.

Morning after 4/20 - covered @trvisXX up close and personal love you loads https://t.co/ZY95tMwXz3 pic.twitter.com/MxM33vkkub — Chris (@QueensChristine) April 21, 2020

