Watch Christine And The Queens Cover Neil Young

Christine And The Queens has shared a new cover of Neil Young.

Chris is hosting isolation sessions on Instagram, a stream of performance and conversation snippets.

It's always worth catching, and every so often the French artist throws out something utterly pure.

This new cover of Neil Young's 'Heart Of Gold' is staggering beautiful, a simple arrangement dominated by a wonderful vocal.

Check it out now.

