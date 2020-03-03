Watch Cardi B Cross-Examine Joe Biden

Cardi B has stepped in to cross-examine Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The rapper is currently on a wave on hype, with her Megan Thee Stallion link up 'WAP' creating international headlines.

She turns the tables in this new interview, with Cardi B probing US politician Joe Biden on behalf of Elle.

It's an insightful clip, too, with Cardi B pushing the politician on the incoming Presidential race, police brutality, and the impact of the pandemic.

At one point, they even touch on the Trump administration.

Joe Biden introduces Cardi to his daughter, saying: “She’d call me Joey B, so we may be related...”

Watch the interview below.

