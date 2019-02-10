Watch Cadell's Trip To A Remote Scottish Island

This summer, grime MC Cadell stayed on the remote Scottish island of Eigg, and his experience was captured on film.

Made with the Bothy Project - an organisation offering opportunities for artists and other creatives to take up residencies in unique and inspirational environments - this short film documents the highs and lows of Cadell’s time, adjusting from busy London life to staying in a secluded shelter on an island with fewer than 100 residents.

As well as a new freestyle, the doc shows the MC getting to grips with rural life, chopping wood, walking on isolated beaches and joining local musicians at a ‘session’ - a gathering with traditional Gaelic instruments.

It’s been a busy year for Cadell - younger brother of Wiley - who’s also released his 'Watch and Learn 2' mixtape as well as single 'Don't Lack'.

Involved in music from a young age, he founded his own label ‘Hotline Distributions’ in 2015, which has seen releases featuring the likes of Wiley, Suspect and Giggs.

It’s not surprising that Cadell has grime running deep in his DNA, but this new documentary shows unexpected facets to the MC, and a willing to experience the unusual.

Clash is able to share the short film for the first time. Check it out now.

