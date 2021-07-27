Watch BTS Take Control Of Radio 1's Live Lounge

K-Pop icons BTS touched down to take control of Radio 1's Live Lounge earlier today (July 27th).

The group prepared three incredible performances for the slot, perhaps the highest profile radio spot in the UK right now.

BTS performed their global hit 'Dynamite' - complete with some funky moves - and then moved into 'Permission To Dance'.

Clad in seasonal shorts, yet with Ivy League blazers, BTS then took their seats for a low-key cover of Puff Daddy's 'I'll Be Missing You' .

It doesn't lack energy, though - indeed, the BTS take on the song has more of a direct, rock appeal than the original.

Check out all three songs below.

It's a big week for Live Lounge - Billie Eilish will broadcast her session this weekend.

