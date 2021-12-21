Watch Björk Star As A Nordic Witch In Trailer For The Northman

Björk stars as a Nordic witch in the trailer for new film The Northman.

The Icelandic artist has a shadow career as an actress, and has been cast in Robert Eggers' forthcoming viking revenge film.

Set to gain general release on April 22nd, it's a heavyweight cast - featuring Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, and Ethan Hawke.

The film is set in 10th century Iceland, and traces the bloody path of a Viking prince evening the murder of his father.

Icelandic poet and longtime Björk collaborator Sjón co-wrote the screenplay, with Björk playing a Nordic witch.

The first trailer is online now, just in time for the winter solstice - a moment charged with spiritual energy.

Watch the trailer below.

