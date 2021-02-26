Watch Billie Eilish Documentary The World's A Little Blurry

Feature lengthy Billie Eilish documentary The World's A Little Blurry has been released.

The new film was directed by R.J. Cutler, and it offers an intimate glimpse into her world.

Still only 19 years old, Billie Eilish is one of pop's pivotal auteurs - a multi award-winning success story whose influence is unparalleled.

A glimpse behind the curtain, the new film matches interviews to unseen footage, going behind the scenes with a teen icon.

Out now, The World's A Little Blurry looks to be an essential watch for fans.

