Watch Bikini Kill Play 'Rebel Girl' With Joan Jett

Bikini Kill brought Joan Jett out onstage at last night's - June 4th - Brooklyn show.

The Riot Grrrl legends re-united earlier this year, with Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, and Kathi Wilcox joined by guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle (who replaced Billy Karren).

Playing reformed shows in Los Angeles and New York, the band played Brooklyn last night - June 4th - and were joined by a surprise guest.

Thrashing through their almighty 'Rebel Girl' the group jammed alongside Joan Jett, a true Bikini Kill moment right there.

Tune in below.

Bikini Kill play London's Brixton Academy on June 10th and 11th.

