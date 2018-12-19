Watch Bicep's Printworks Set In Full

Bicep seem to excel every time we catch them.

The production duo have been a perennial force for good in 2018, playing some astonishing live shows.

Selling out three nights at London's epic Printworks venue, Bicep rose to the occasion, hand-picking the supporting line up for an epic rave.

Resident Advisor were able to shoot a headline performance from the duo, and it's now online.

An immaculate performance, it's a 90 minute spectacular that will see you through these cold winter months.

Tune in now.

