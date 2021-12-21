Watch Bat For Lashes, Julianna Barwick Cover Björk's 'The Anchor Song'

Bat For Lashes was joined by Julianna Barwick for a version of Björk’s 'The Anchor Song' on a special festive live-stream.

Bat For Lashes has been using the digital realm as a means to stay in touch with fans, launching a Patreon project last year.

In amongst tarot readings and special merch, she promised online performances - and has been true to her word.

A festive live-stream brought a string of surprises, including a cover of 'Walking In The Air' and her own 'Close Encounters' from 'The Bride'.

Julianna Barwick appeared to aid Bat For Lashes on a neat cover, with the pair performing Björk’s 'The Anchor Song'.

Check out a clip below.

The full live-stream can be replayed in its entirety.

You can re watch the Christmas live stream here https://t.co/0PSJiNmv0I pic.twitter.com/bs5kelj2x9 — Bat for Lashes (@BatForLashes) December 20, 2021

