Watch Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' In Self-Isolation

Backstreet Boys took part in iHeart Living Room Concert for America, giving fans a special self-isolating re-union.

The project invited artists to perform from their living rooms, breaking down the barriers between those self-isolating.

The line up was epic, too - featuring Elton John, Lizzo, and many, many more. Backstreet Boys took part, and their virtual re-union saw the boy band perform their classic single 'I Want It That Way'.

Combining five different screens, this Facetime enabled re-union is pretty damn cool - it's fun to see how they've aged, becoming fathers and performing with their (no doubt deeply embarrassed) kids in the background.

Tune in now.

The Backstreet Boys singing “I Want It That Way” from their separate abodes gives me so. much. joy. Also, I might be crying? #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/CfwXu6YQcZ — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) March 30, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.