Watch August Royals Discuss Creativity, Finding His Purpose

August Royals is a born creator.

An artist who seeks expression at every turn, his music connects to intimate places within his life.

Truly, he wouldn't have it any other way. Someone who could well dominate the coming year in music, August Royals is a humble, dynamic soul, someone who seems to vibrate on a different frequency to most.

Kevin Abstract certainly recognised this, with the duo first meeting by chance outside of a Shawn Mendes show.

Remaining close, Kevin Abstract interviews August Royals for a new short film, airing in three parts on Clash this week.

The second part is titled Finding Purpose Through Creating, and it digs into August Royals' motivations, and his rationale for creation.

