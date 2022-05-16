Watch An 18-Year-Old Fan Drum With Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam were joined by an 18 year old fan behind the drums at a show this weekend.

The band are attempting to complete a North American run, but drummer Matt Cameron has been ruled out action.

Testing positive for COVID, the musician is isolating, leaving the Seattle legends with a headache.

Playing Oakland, California on May 14th, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer went behind the skins for a furry of tracks.

Alongside this, local fan Kai Neukermans joined the band for one song, with Pearl Jam making the 18-year-old's dream come true.

Having previously met Eddie Vedder's daughter Olivia he decided to shoot his shot, and sent a text asking if they needed help.

Invited to send a video of him drumming along to a Pearl Jam track, he wound up onstage at the Oakland Arena in front of thousands of fans.

Watch footage of Pearl Jam - and their teenage drummer - playing 'Mind Your Manners' below.

- - -