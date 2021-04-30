Watch Adrianne Lenker Perform An Intimate Solo Set

Adrianne Lenker performed an impromptu live set on IG Live over the weekend.

The ever-industrious Big Thief songwriter released two solo albums in 2020, using lockdown to pursue artistic aims.

The creativity hasn't halted yet, with Adrianne performing a 20 minute solo set on social media.

Using IG Live to communicate with fans, Adrianne picked a handful of 'songs' favourites that mean a lot to her.

Armed only with her guitar, she performed ‘not a lot, just forever’, ‘forwards beckon rebound’, ‘half return’ and ‘anything’.

Check it out below.

