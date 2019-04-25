Watch Adele Smash Out Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' Verse

Adele is never going to betray her roots.

Still resolutely down to earth despite her enormous global fame, she's currently working on a new album, while getting over her divorce.

Taking time out to party last night - June 4th - she grabbed the mic to blast out the iconic Nicki Minaj verse from Kanye West's 'Monster'.

So, is she working on her own 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'? Are we reading too much into it? Did Adele just want to party?

Whatever the reason, she's having a blast and we are totally cool with that.

Adele rapping Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse at a party last night. pic.twitter.com/iPrsw3SSn6 — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiReignsCom) June 5, 2019

