WASSAILER's 'Song For Elsa' Has A Redemptive Quality

WASSAILER is a fresh project from a familiar voice.

A vessel for Will Serfass, the We Were Evergreen lynchpin is ready to achieve solo expression.

The project launched in full last year, and a new album is set to land later this month.

New single 'Song For Elsa' is a moving introduction, with its fragrant, flecked beauty matching a taut lyric.

So expressive, and quietly redolent of his inner-most feelings, 'Song For Elsa' has a subtle redemptive quality.

David Bertram steers the video, and its powerful dynamic is a richly deserved reflection of WASSAILER's aesthetic.

Tune in now.

