Washed Out Announces New Album 'Purple Noon'

Washed Out will release new album 'Purple Noon' on August 7th.

The American producer will release his first full length project in three years later this summer, and it's a highly personal document.

A song cycle that charts the disintegration and demise of a relationship, 'Purple Noon' contains 10 songs, produced and recorded by Washed Out himself.

Later mixed by Ben H. Allen, the album is led by the gentle ache of new single 'Time To Walk Away'.

Riley Blakeway shot the video, a reinterpretation of a previous short film he had constructed.

Watch it below.

Photo Credit: Blair Greene

