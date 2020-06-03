Warpaint's jennylee Shares Her Affecting Take On 'I'm So Tired'

Warpaint's jennylee has shared her take on Fugazi's 'I'm So Tired'.

Having helmed bass duties in Warpaint for over a decade now, jennylee has played a formidable role in establishing their dreamy sound.

Fusing ethereal vocals with that supple groove, the band's catalogue has pursued a singular goal across a series of vital albums.

jennylee's solo work is also worth investigating, and she has lined up a seven inch drop for Record Store Day.

An extremely limited run, the vinyl release will utilise this sparse, dreamy, and overwhelmingly beautiful version of 'I'm So Tired'.

A very vivid, personal take on the song, it finds jennylee at her most musically sparse, and her most emotionally open.

jennylee says of the track:

“I love, admire and respect Fugazi with my whole heart... always have. The sentiment of ‘I’m so tired’ is deeply moving and extremely relatable. It was such a pleasure and a pleasant surprise I was able to pull this off. I hope I did it justice, it sure was FUN (and that’s the point of it all).”

“Big love and kudos to Fugazi forever.”

Tune in now.

