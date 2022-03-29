Warpaint's Dreamy New Cut 'Stevie' Has An Immersive Video

Warpaint have shared their gorgeous new track 'Stevie'.

The West Coast band will release new album 'Radiate Like This' on May 6th, a project that focuses on their dynamic interplay.

Out this Spring, the record is trailed by new single 'Stevie', a glorious piece of dreamy guitar pop.

A divine return, the harmonious guitar lines underpin a gauzy vocal, while the lyrics touch on matters of the heart.

"'Stevie' is a love song, pure and true," the band says. "Sincere as it comes with a little bit of freak. A cosmic celebration of the thing we all look for in life. And our contribution to one of the most beloved song genres."

The immersive video was crafted by Fascinated By Everything - a collective helmed by Chris Holmes - a mixture of tech-enabled imagination and potent psychedelic imagery.

“Thinking of visuals for ‘Stevie’ we weren't seeing a story or a performance, but a kind of ‘Tunnel Of Love’ image kept coming to my head, more like waves of serotonin, what love feels like,” Warpaint’s Emily Kokal says about the video. “Right around that time Chris showed us what he was working on and it was like, ‘Woah, this is way more ‘Tunnel Of Love’ than we could’ve imagined!’”

Tune in now.

'Radiate Like This' is out on May 6th.

Photo Credit: Ed Schiessl

