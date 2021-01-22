Warpaint Return With New Song 'Lilys'

Warpaint return with new single 'Lilys'.

The band's last single together landed in 2016, and since then they've only surfaced for sporadic projects.

Theresa Wayman released a solo project in 2018 under the name TT, while Warpaint supplied the 2019 score for Spotify’s original scripted podcast Motherhacker.

Out now, 'Lilys' is a graceful return, a riveting fusion of light and shade within the group's intoxicating dream pop template.

A fine piece of songwriting, it puts Clash in mind of their debut album , and that incredible run of festival shows.

Further sign that Warpaint's best days are yet to come, you can check out 'Lilys' below.

