Warp x NTS Reveal WXAXRXP Schedule

Warp Records and NTS have revealed the schedule for this weekend's WXAXRXP event.

Warp toasts its 30th birthday this year, and the label is intent on making 2019 a year to remember.

Partnering with NTS Radio, Warp will bring together its legendary roster for a 100 hour broadcast.

They're not holding back, either, with WXAXRXP set to feature some stunning exclusives.

Here's a few picks:

- Boards Of Canada will share a two hour mix, their first outing since 2013's 'Tomorrows Harvest'

- Brian Eno collaborates with Extinction Rebellion on a new radio narrative

- Aphex Twin shares his Barbican 2012 set, alongside his Field Day 2017 performance

- Mount Kimbie share a live session

- Mixes featuring unheard material from (deep breath!) Autechre, Kelela, Hudson Mohawke, Mark Pritchard, Bibio, Lorenzo Senni, Clark, Plaid, Darkstar and DJ Nigga Fox

Meanwhile, special guests include a new contribution from Death Grips, mixes from Ryuichi Sakamoto and Adrian Sherwood, and much more.

All in all, this looks unmissable.

WXAXRXP runs between 12.00 (BST) on June 21st until 23.59 (BST) on June 23rd.

