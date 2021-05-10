Warmduscher Sign To Bella Union

Warmduscher have signed to Bella Union.

The band have tied to Fat White Family, but the all-out sleaze of their recent Leaf Label album seemed to exist on its own terms.

Snapped up by Bella Union, work on new material is under way, with Warmduscher set to play a full UK tour in March.

A night at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum is lined up, alongside a brand new piece of peacock strut.

New single 'Wild Flowers' is out now, and it's precocious nature echoes everything from late 70s rock to early 00s Queens Of The Stone Age in its volcanic ego.

A song that exudes charisma, 'Wild Flowers' transcends its origins by finding consolation in the broader absurdity of our current experiences.

Ben Faircloth directs the video - check out 'Wild Flowers' below. Warmduscher's Mr. Saltfingers Lovecraft comments...

“I kept doing that freaking track over and over, trying to do a kind of Talking Heads, ‘Once in a Lifetime’ thing. Then I just got to a point where I was like, ‘Ugh! Fuck this and fuck these motherfuckers!’ I sent the demo to the guys and they were laughing really hard. It's a blessing and a curse, because if we start laughing, then we know we’re happy with the song. Sometimes it messes me up because people say we're just jokers or whatever, but it's like Nah man, we put a lot of work and effort into what we're doing, but we don't take ourselves too seriously.”

