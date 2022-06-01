Warmduscher Announce New Album 'At The Hot Spot'

Warmduscher will release their fourth album 'At The Hot Spot' on April 1st.

The band have signed to Bella Union, and will release the new album on April 1st.

Produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle, their raunchy rock absurdism reaches potent new heights on the incoming LP.

New single 'Fatso' is absolutely outrageous, with its peacock strut aligned to surreal word play.

Warmduscher's Clams Baker comments...

“A song dedicated to taking the time to slow down and sniff the roses, turn off the computer and take in the sunshine, and embrace the battle of a sleepless day at the office from a night of beautiful carnage that you’ll always dream about.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Live At The Hotspot

2. Hot Shot

3. Eight Minute Machines

4. Wild Flowers

5. Fatso

6. Twitchin’ In The Kitchen

7. Five Star Rated

8. Baby Toe Joe

9. Double Vision

10. Super Cool

11. Greasin’ Up Jesus

