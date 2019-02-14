Warhola's Other-Worldly Pop Makes 'Glow' An Inspiration

Warhola is linked symbiotically to the imagination of Oliver Symons, a multi-faceted, multi-dimensional pop auteur.

Matching bubbling electronic production to astute pop melodies, his work recalls everyone from Arca's more lucid moments through to Charli XCX.

New single 'Glow' is taken from his as yet un-named album, which will be released later in the year.

A triumphant statement, 'Glow' is rooted in friendship, with the liquid production sloshing over the tremendous vocal. Warhola comments:

"'Glow' is a song about appearance, annoying negativity, about fake love and friendship, about trying to appear as someone you’re not. But on the other side it also talks about the exact opposite: falling in love, real friends, about simple things, good times and letting go. After all: 'I’m back, I’m where I should be, just another night in here babe...'"

We're able to share the full video, a stunning visual shot around Medellin, Colombia. Warhola tells Clash:

"The video was shot in and around Medellin, Colombia with the help of an amazing and most lovely local team. I’m still very grateful for their help and hospitality. We definitely focussed on the positive side of the song. The beautiful locations gave us the perfect setting to create a video about friendship and intimacy but also just about having a great time."

"During my visit in Colombia I felt a lot of love and warmth from the Colombian people. I wanted to capture that warmth in the video by filming couples in their most intimate moments. We focussed on the kisses as they give a very intense and visual representation of the relationship between those people. Often the moments right before or after they started kissing felt the most real and most fragile. I hope people will also feel the real connection between the everyone in the video."

Tune in now.

