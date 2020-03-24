WANYI Shares Addictive New Single 'Meet Me Tonight'

WANYI is the complete package.

Effortlessly stylish, her fastidious nature sits at the centre of her bold, highly independent pop.

Resolute in her stance, the soulful vocalist sluices together left field pop textures with a fondness for classic R&B, resulting in something unique.

New single 'Meet Me Tonight' patches together each of these elements and more, adding something refreshing in the process.

Gilded of lyric and assured of vocal, 'Meet Me Tonight' is the sound of a potent young songwriter bringing their talent into focus.

Tune in now.

