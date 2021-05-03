WANYI Embraces Change On New Project 'Twentysomething'

WANYI has shared her new project 'Twentysomething' in full.

The songwriter was raised in Hong Kong, before her family began to travel - a patchwork of cultural influences that forged her youth.

Writing songs when she was just 10 years old, WANYI has used art as a vessel for her feelings, a means through which she can process emotions.

New EP 'Twentysomething' captures this alt-pop riser in a state of evolution, embracing the changes within her life.

Taking complete control, WANYI even co-produced each song, impacting her personality on every single track.

A multi-coloured alt-pop mosaic, 'Twentysomething' dwells on major shifts, while working with the utmost subtlety.

In her own words, the EP "is a collection of songs that I’ve released over the past few months. I wrote and co-produced every song on this record so it means a lot to me because it’s my first body of work that I’ve had full creative control over."

"The EP is a snapshot of my world, my innermost thoughts and feelings weaved into pop songs that hopefully make you want to sing along. There’s an underlying theme of self discovery and choosing love over fear. I wrote most of these songs this past year and in almost every song, you can hear me stumbling and falling in love as I figure out who I am in the process."

Tune in now.

