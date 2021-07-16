Wanderland's 'Moon Mushroom' Is Wonderfully Atmospheric

North Yorkshire indie folk types Wanderland introduce themselves with new single 'Moon Mushroom'.

The duo - Natalie Wildgoose and Matt Robinson - have different backgrounds, different tastes and influences, yet somehow they combine perfectly.

A subtle contrast, the pair are working on a full EP, one that allows their indie-folk tapestries to reach full glory.

New single 'Moon Mushroom' is a delight, a song that matches the playfully whimsical to the explicitly personal.

There's a slight psychedelic feel to their artistry, with Wanderland delving deep into the imagination.

The two explain...

"'Moon Mushroom' is a song for the inner explorer and love of the nonsensical. It is playful, upbeat and the consistent groove and riddle infused lyrics will stir your curiosity, imagination and dancing feet. Preceded on the EP with an ‘Intro’ about falling into a deep sleep, the song depicts a mythological world heavily inspired by the natural surroundings of the wilderness in North Yorkshire."

Tune in now.

- - -