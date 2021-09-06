Walt Disco's 'Selfish Lover' Takes No Prisoners

Walt Disco have shared their new single 'Selfish Lover'.

The Glasgow band self-released their 'Young Hard & Handsome' EP last year, a bold, bright, and colourful selection of lockdown jams.

New single 'Selfish Lover' opens a fresh chapter, and it speaks of sexual frustration and a desire to break into new territory.

Walt Disco's first release on Lucky Number, 'Selfish Lover' recalls those early Throbbing Gristle cuts while adding a dash of 2k21 pop rebellion.

The band say...

"Last year we got creative with thinking about old experiences - who can’t relate to having a relationship where they were with a selfish lover?!"

"The monotony of writing songs in our pyjamas made us want to think about the fun and chaotic times of the past and give ourselves the feeling of a party in our bedrooms by referencing modern hyperpop, 2000s girlgroups and the bands that inspired us to be who we are like Scissor Sisters, Dead or Alive and Frankie Goes To Hollywood.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Maddy Anderson

