Walt Disco's New Single 'Strange To Know Nothing' Is A Wild Ride

Glasgow tykes Walt Disco have shared their flamboyant new single 'Strange To Know Nothing' - tune in now.

The band's thrilling live shows have sparked enormous hype, with Walt Disco cutting a swathe through the Great Escape.

Returning to their Glasgow base, the group have now unfurled their bold, melodramatic new single.

'Strange To Know Nothing' is online now, with its piercing guitar lines and theatrical atmosphere recalling a rather more sedate vision of The Cramps.

Aiming to make you feel "sexy, freaky and strange" it's a taut guitar pop meltdown. Walt Disco comment:

"'Strange To Know Nothing' is about the conflict many people have had when they feel stuck in a relationship. The feeling that they should seek excitement from someone else. But there is still something about the love that you already have that makes you feel sexy, freaky and strange..."

Tune in now.

