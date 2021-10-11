Walt Disco's 'Macilent' Is A Thunderous Return

Glasgow shock troops Walt Disco return with new single 'Macilent'.

The band's run of releases includes state-of-the-art missiles 'Weightless' and 'Selfish Lover', but they ratchet it up on this new single.

A self-described war cry, 'Macilent' bursts out of the traps, a heaving belch of industrial level noise.

Beneath this barbed layers of blackened sound, however, you'll find a potent take-down of binary gender norms.

Speaking on the new single, frontperson James explains:

"'Macilent' was written with Jessica Winter in August the day after the three trans women were attacked in Hollywood. All we could think about that day was the violence that trans and queer people face every-day. We wanted the song to convey the fear that we feel, the disgust, the exhaustion, but also the fading hope that it doesn’t have to be the way things are: We could be together, if you weren’t so violent..."

"'We’ve been around forever...' is almost a war-cry exclaiming that queer people and gender identities have always existed outside the binary."

Eric J Liddle and Kasparas Vidunas unite to direct the video - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Neelam Khan