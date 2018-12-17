Walt Disco Blast Back With 'Dancing Shoes'

Glasgow indie crew Walt Disco have shared their new single 'Dancing Shoes' - tune in now.

The band work at a furious pace, using Chris McCrory's home studio as a base for their sonic dalliances.

2018 single 'Drowning In Your Velvet Bed' swooped into view with a visage of gothic glamour, and their latest release is cut from the same cloth.

Online now, 'Dancing Shoes' is a blast of energy, with frontman James Potter using it as a vessel for emotional therapy.

"I wrote Dancing Shoes about a year and a half ago," he notes. "It was during a time in my life where I was really struggling to deal with noticing pain and depression within my immediate family and found it difficult to talk about, so I used the writing of this song as therapy. It is very sad but I feel better now it’s written and hope others can take comfort from the song too."

Out now on Sports Team's label Holm Front the single is "a celebration of who we are and of other queer artists in Glasgow..."

Tune in now.

