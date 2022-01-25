Walt Disco Announce New Album 'UNLEARNING'

Colourful Glasgow alt-pop rebels Walt Disco will release their debut album 'UNLEARNING' on April 1st.

The incoming record follows a flurry of releases and outrageous live shows, underlining Walt Disco as one of the country's most distinctive projects.

'UNLEARNING' takes this a step further, the work of a band who can only ever exist on their own terms.

Set to be released through Lucky Number, it's led by neat, glam-flavoured new single 'How Cool Are You?' and it's ice rink set video.

Eric J Liddle and Kasparas Vidunas of Humble Film Productions linked with Walt Disco to construct the clip, with the band sharing:

“This time we wanted to slip into our skates and paint the rink all the colours of the rainbow, flying in the face of the pouting ‘cool crew’ and showing that coolness shouldn’t come at the cost of having fun and accepting yourself!”

Tune in now.

