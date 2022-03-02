Wallows Launch New Album 'Tell Me That It's Over'

Wallows will release new album 'Tell Me That It's Over' on March 25th.

The band linked with producer Ariel Rechtshaid on the project, and it follows the breakout success of their 2019 debut LP.

Expanding outwards, Wallows grapple with new elements on the incoming full length, which is led by a startling new single.

Searing with energy, 'Especially You' blends ultra-catchy melodies that have an almost nursery rhyme quality with some deft production.

Nagging indie pop fused with glaring electronics, 'Especially You' comes with a new video directed by Jason Lester.

Wallows' Dylan Minnette says: “It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch. It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Hard to Believe

I Don’t Want to Talk

Especially You

At the End of the Day

Marvelous

Permanent Price

Missing Out

Hurts Me

That’s What I Get

Guitar Romantic

Search Adventure

