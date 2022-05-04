Wallice Shares Scuzzed Up Single '90s American Superstar'

American indie pop riser Wallice has shared her new single '90s American Superstar'.

The songwriter hits the UK next month, playing a key date at Brighton's epic new music showcase The Great Escape before hitting London's Lexington on May 17th.

EP title track '90s American Superstar' is a fuzzy buzzy indie burner, with its neat pop edges belying a skewed lyric.

Mid-way between Pavement and beabadoobee, '90s American Superstar' offers a tongue-in-cheek glimpse into fading fame.

She purrs: “Stop being so damn dramatic, you just got dropped from Atlantic...”

Wallice explains: “‘90s American Superstar’ is about a fictional relationship in which my partner is showing very LA ‘dating a musician’ type behaviour. It’s kind of a part two to the saga from a track on my last EP called ‘Hey Michael’. The chorus makes it sort of a breakup song, and the verses make it a diss track.”

“The first verse has six 90s movie references, and looks inwards at a breakup and what I did wrong. The second verse is blaming the other person - so it’s kind of a rollercoaster of emotions. The chorus is very lighthearted, and I think the tone of the 'la la la’s' is important in showing a devil-may-care attitude - not knowing what to feel or do and just going with it.”

Photo Credit: Anna Koblish

